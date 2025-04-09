The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episodes 1–3 Recap: June’s Rescue, Serena’s New Start and Shocking Twist

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale begins with a tense reunion between June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) on a refugee train. June is hesitant to trust Serena, who still speaks in Gilead-style phrases and ignores the fact that June’s daughter Hannah remains in captivity.

June’s arm is broken from the Season 5 finale car accident, and Serena’s attempt to get her help backfires when a doctor recognizes her as the wife of the late Commander Fred Waterford, as per the New York Post.

The doctor exposes Serena to the other refugee women, who turn on her. Serena lashes out, calling them 'wh*res' and praising Gilead, which sparks further anger. The group begins attacking her and even takes her baby.

June saves Serena by pulling the emergency brake and pushing her and the baby off the train. The train reroutes to Alaska instead of Vancouver, where June reunites with her mother, Holly (Cherry Jones), and her daughter, Nicole.

In Episode 1, Commander Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) returns to New Bethlehem, a place built by Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) that offers leniency compared to Gilead. Nick is welcomed by his pregnant wife, Rose (Carey Cox), who is angry with him for attacking Lawrence after June’s arrest in Season 5.

Episode 2 shows Serena rebranding herself as Rachel in a quiet village. When warned that people are searching for her, she relocates to New Bethlehem. Serena quickly adapts and gives a speech convincing leaders from other regions that New Bethlehem is better than old Gilead. Meanwhile, Mayday resurfaces, with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) leading the resistance inside New Bethlehem.

Episode 3 marks the return of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Janine (Madeline Brewer). Lydia arrives expecting a better future for her girls but finds them abused and drugged. Janine tells her, “They lied to you.” Lydia is disturbed to learn that New Bethlehem isn’t as progressive as promised and is skeptical of Serena’s new role.

June and Nick team up to rescue Luke and Moira, who are hiding in an abandoned waterpark. Nick confesses his feelings for June but is reminded that she chose Luke. Still, he agrees to help.

Nick risks his position by helping June, Luke, and Moira escape. He brings them to U.S. government agent Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger), who warns Nick, “Don’t go dark on me again or I’ll expose you.” In a heartfelt goodbye, June tells Nick, “See ya later,” making her feelings for him clear.

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 drop every Tuesday on Hulu. This final season follows the series’ eight-year run, which began in 2017 and has won 15 Emmy Awards. A spinoff, The Testaments, is currently in development.

