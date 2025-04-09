Elizabeth Moss' The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6: Release Schedule, Episode Titles and Everything We Know About Final Run

All eyes are on Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale with it being released to the audience. Starring Elizabeth Moss, now that the world has got a taste of what the new season of this highly intriguing drama will look like, let us take you on a journey and inform you about outings that will be released soon.

The series in question happens to be an adaptation of the seminal 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood of the same name. It tells the story of dystopian times, shortly, ruled by a totalitarian regime, where women are reduced to one sole purpose of surrogacy.

For those who have not seen the show yet, the series will begin its new season from the exact point where its previous season ended.

Interestingly, season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale, which also happens to be the final season, will have 10 mind-blowing episodes.

Coming to the release schedule of each episode and what they will be called, here’s a breakdown that you must know if you are a die-hard fan of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Release schedule of the episodes:

Episode 1, Train – Aired on April 8

Episode 2, Exile – Aired on April 8

Episode 3, Devotion – Aired on April 8

Episode 4, Promotion – Airing on April 15

Episode 5, Janine – Airing on April 22

Episode 6, Surprise – Airing on April 29

Episode 7, Shattered – Airing on May 6

Episode 8, Exodus – Airing on May 13

Episode 9, Execution – Airing on May 20

Episode 10, The Handmaid's Tale – Airing on May 27

The Handmaid’s Tale can be enjoyed on Hulu or even on Disney+.

