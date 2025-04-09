Black Mirror Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles and Everything You Need to Know

Black Mirror returns to Netflix with its highly anticipated 7th season on April 10, 2025. Created by Charlie Brooker, the sci-fi anthology series is known for exploring the dark side of technology and society. Season 7 will feature six new episodes, all releasing on the same day.

Netflix has confirmed that Season 7 of Black Mirror will arrive on April 10, 2025, with all six episodes dropping at once. The new season will continue to explore modern fears around technology, including smartphones, social media, and artificial intelligence.

On March 31, 2025, Netflix revealed the episode titles and the main cast for each installment:

1. Common People - Starring Chris O’Dowd, Rashida Jones, and Tracee Ellis Ross

2. Bête Noir - Featuring Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ben Bailey Smith (Doc Brown), Amber Grappy, Ravi Aujla, Elena Sanz, and Hannah Griffiths

3. Hotel Reverie - With Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, and Harriet Walter

4. Plaything - Headlined by Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, James Nelson-Joyce, Michele Austin, plus Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry

5. Eulogy - Starring Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran

6. USS Callister: Into Infinity - A follow-up to the Season 4 episode, featuring Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond

Season 7 includes several returning actors and many new additions. Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, who previously appeared in the interactive film Bandersnatch (2018), return for another appearance. Other big names featured in the season include:

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

New faces in the Black Mirror world include Ben Bailey Smith (Andor), Michele Austin (Hard Truths), James Nelson-Joyce (A Thousand Blows), and Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt).

While Netflix has not shared detailed plot summaries for each episode, fans can expect the same twisty, tech-focused storytelling. One episode, USS Callister: Into Infinity, will revisit the popular Season 4 story without Jesse Plemons and Michaela Coel but with key returning cast members.

