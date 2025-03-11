The Housemaid Update: Paul Feige Claims Upcoming Project With Sydney Sweeney Will Be 'Darker' Than A Simple Favor

Paul Feige has spilled the beans about his upcoming project following the release of Another Simple Favor. The director is soon to collaborate with Sydney Sweeney on the movie titled The Housemaid.

During his appearance at the SXSW premiere of his sequel to the 2018 film, the director also talked about wrapping up the productions of his new movie and went on to praise the Euphoria actress, who will share the screen space alongside Brandon Sklenar.

Feige revealed that the editing part of the film will soon begin and added, “From what we shot, it came out great.” The movie will revolve around the genres of horror and comedy, with the director also noting that the movie will be darker than his previous projects.

In his interaction with the audience, Feige stated, “We wrapped production on it about two weeks ago, and I'm really excited about it. I go into the editing room on Monday; we come out at Christmas and so far, from what we shot, it came out great. We're going to cut it together and see how it cuts together.”

Gushing about the cast members of The Housemaid, the filmmaker said he had the best time working with the team members. He added that he looks at A Simple Favor movies as dark thrillers too, but his upcoming project is heavier and darker.

As for Another Simple Favor, the movie showcases the return of Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively, into the life of Stephanie Smothers to create havoc yet again.

The sequel movie is scheduled to hit the digital screens on May 1. The film will be available to stream on Prime Video.