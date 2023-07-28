The Kardashians: Did Kylie Jenner blame 'postpartum emotions' for baby boy's name change

Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her second child a few months back, a baby boy, created a bit of a confusion with his name after the little one’s birth. After initially naming her second born as Wolf, the makeup mogul finally decided to go with the name, Aire Webster. The reason why Kylie Jenner altered her son's name from Wolf to Aire is now being disclosed. Kylie Jenner broke her silence on changing the name of her baby boy from Wolf to Aire Webster. And, she blamed it all on the ‘hormones’!

Kylie Jenner explains the meaning behind her sons name Aire Webster

On the Season Three final episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner admitted that she never thought Wolf matched her son well in the first place while speaking to her longtime friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics revealed the significance of her son Aire Webster's name. She blamed hormones and postpartum emotions for changing his son’s name.

In the episode, she admitted that she has started the process of changing Aire's name legally. While she was going through the legal process of altering it, Kylie told her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, "I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. And it's a Hebrew name, which I enjoy. Meaning ‘Lion of God’.”

She continued to share her reason for changing his initial name, Wolf, to Aire. Kylie said, "Find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. The hormones were what knocked me out. I was overly emotional. He means the world to me. There isn't a name suitable for him.”

The makeup mogul added, "I didn't anticipate that the postpartum would strike me so hard. Never once did I refer to him as Wolf.”

In fact, almost soon after giving birth to the baby, Jenner shared she regretted her choice. Kylie Jenner told her BFF, "That night, while I sobbed in the shower, I thought, 'That's not his name. What just happened? Wolf?’" She continued, "I just gave my son the name Wolf, and someone just told me this 24 hours ago. It was like it wasn't even on the list.”

And ultimately, a month before his first birthday, the 25-year-old decided to publicly reveal the name of her son so that they could move on and begin thinking about the future.

Kylie Jenner added in her segment on The Kardashians, "I want to start enjoying our life. I want to go to Disneyland with him. I want to go out with him and live life without concern for what other people might think.”

Since then, Kylie has been more open with the sharing of images of her child, who is now 17 months old and is already a "big boy," in the words of his mother.

How did Kylie Jenner welcome her baby boy

On February 2, 2022, Kylie gave birth to her baby boy, her second child with Travis Scott. She announced the news in a sweet black-and-white Instagram image that included the baby's hand being gently held by Stormi. In the post on Sunday, February 6, Kylie made the announcement and wrote, " 2/2/22."

When Kylie announced she welcomed a baby boy, she withheld the name of her child from the public. On February 11, 2022, the makeup mogul posted on her Instagram story to formally confirm that Wolf Webster is the name of her baby boy. However, Jenner then changed it to Aire Webster because the original name didn't fit the personality of her son.

Meanwhile in the same episode Kylie Jenner also revealed how she regrets getting cosmetic surgeries done and setting such high beauty standards.

