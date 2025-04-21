The Last of Us S2 Director Mark Mylod Reveals Joel's Death Scene Left Him in Tears: 'I Just Couldn’t Talk'

The Last of Us season 2 has got the audience on the edge of their seats with new twists taking the screen in every episode. Amid garnering good reviews about the series, the director of the ongoing season, Mark Mylod, discussed the one scene that broke him.

In conversation with a media portal, the creator of the show, Craig Mazin, revealed how he wanted Mylod onboard to direct the new episodes after watching his work in the Emmy-winning series Succession.

Recalling their confirmation call, the showrunner stated, "I really wanted to get Mark on season one of The Last of Us, but he was working on Succession."

Mazin further added, "Then he did the dumbest thing. Mark was doing one of those [For Your Consideration Emmy campaign] panels because, obviously, Succession was going to win everything. And the question they asked all these directors was: 'If you could work with one person, who would it be?' And he said, 'Craig Mazin.' And then I texted him: 'You fucked up.'"

To keep the showrunner and the audience away from any kind of regrets, Mylod directed one of the best episodes of the show. It included drama, emotional moments, as well as epic battle scenes. While discussing the event of episode 2 of the show, the director also reflected on the one scene that moved him to tears.

The viewers are aware that Joel gets killed in the second episode at the hands of Abby. As the episode progresses, it shows the aftermath of the incident, filled with anger, sadness, and all kinds of emotions. Pinpointing the scene, Mylod shared, “The shot was just about desolation, absolute finality and loss.”

He further added, “We specifically shot the scene in a very unflashy way. It was very much about the humanity, vulnerability, anger, and all the emotional elements of the character.”

The director continued to reveal, “That top shot was about breaking out of that camera grammar to a place that was final, judgmental, and hopefully heartbreaking to see the desperate need for that final physical contact.”

The Last of Us season 2 is available to stream on HBO.

