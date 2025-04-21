The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Encounter Controversial Storyline With Shocking Death

The Last of Us season 2’s storyline seems not to be hesitating while showing shocking twists and turns. Bringing the most talked-about storyline from its game to the show, episode 2 has got everyone talking.

In episode 2, Joel dies. It was very clearly shown that Abby was all about vengeance on Joel, as he murdered her father and the rest of the Fireflies in Salt Lake City. She waited for 5 years to take her revenge.

During that time, Abby and her friends discovered new peers and joined the WLF organization. In the episode, Abby successfully takes her revenge by killing Joel. Ellie and Dina, who find this out, are kept alive.

Some fans must have already seen this coming in season two. The scene where Joel dies is very close to what occurred in the game. One difference is that Joel is with Tommy when they rescue Abby while patrolling in the game. But in the show, Joel is with Dina.

It is natural to assume that Ellie may lose her connection to the Jackson community. The close ones, including Dina, Tommy, Jesse, and Maria, will still be there for her, but Joel’s death may cause her to push everyone away when she requires their support.

If the series continues to follow the game, it will be shown that Abby, along with her friends, goes to Seattle. There, they join the WLF organization to work on their skills and prepare to go back to Jackson to kill Joel and end up doing that. They go back to Seattle again, where the WLF is fighting with the Seraphites, a religious sect that has asserted dominance in parts of the city.

As far as Ellie goes, in the season 2 trailer, there is a scene of two individuals on horseback approaching Seattle. It may be Ellie on her way to that location.

As of now, it is not clear who will go there first. In the game, it is Tommy who follows Abby and her friend to take revenge.

