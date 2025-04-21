Who Dies in Episode 2 of The Last of Us Season 2? Shocking Scene in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Starrer Leaves Fans Stunned

In the April 20 episode titled Through the Valley, Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel Miller, was killed in a brutal and emotional scene. Just two episodes into the second season, Joel is beaten and impaled with a golf club by Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. The moment was a direct consequence of events from season one, where Joel killed Abby’s father, a Fireflies doctor, while rescuing Ellie from being operated on.

Advertisement

The death was not unexpected for fans of the video game The Last of Us Part II, which season two is based on. In the 2020 game, Joel meets the same fate. While it was difficult for fans to watch, many were already prepared.

What makes the scene more heartbreaking is Ellie’s role. Bella Ramsey’s character, whom Joel considered a surrogate daughter, is forced to watch the murder while being held by Abby’s group. The show revisits the deep bond between Joel and Ellie, making his loss even more painful for viewers.

This tragic moment reflects the emotional core of the series. Joel lost his own daughter at the start of the cordyceps outbreak, and Ellie had taken that place in his heart. Seeing Ellie helpless in this moment added to the weight of the scene.

Craig Mazin, co-creator of the series, shared the decision to stick to the game’s storyline. Speaking to IGN earlier this month, he said, “What we try to do is preserve the aspects of canon that I would call load-bearing walls.”

Advertisement

“We just try and make the best show, but we do it with, I think, an enormous respect for the aspects of the game that work so well,” he added. “Otherwise, honestly, what the f--k are we doing it for?”

The creative team made it clear that the emotional impact of Joel’s death was important for the story and future character development.

How do you feel about the major character death in Episode 2? It was heartbreaking but necessary I’m still in shock I expected it after playing the game I’m not happy with the direction

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Encounter Controversial Storyline With Shocking Death