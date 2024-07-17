The Morning Show Season 4 Adds Blade Star Aaron Pierre in a New Major Role; DEETS

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's drama series is set to welcome a new addition to its cast for the fourth season. Aaron Pierre, known for his roles in Genius: MLK/X, joins The Morning Show in a significant recurring role as production gears up for the upcoming installment. According to Deadline, Pierre will portray Miles, "an acclaimed visual artist navigating the circles of the New York elite."

Aaron Pierre's Hollywood roles

Most recently, Aaron Pierre gained recognition for his lead role as civil rights leader Malcolm X in NatGeo's series Genius: MLK/X. He also starred alongside Paul Mescal from Normal People and Saoirse Ronan from Lady Bird in Garth Davis' Foe. With his rising stardom, Pierre has secured several major roles, including the lead in Netflix's thriller Rebel Ridge, directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Additionally, he will voice the titular character in Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to Disney's 1994 hit film, imagined by Barry Jenkins. One of his highly anticipated roles is in Marvel Studios' 2025 film Blade.

Pierre's other notable credits include portraying Brother Caesar in Barry Jenkins' award-winning limited series The Underground Railroad and a rapper in M. Night Shyamalan's film Old.

What does the upcoming season of The Morning Show uphold?

The Morning Show, which has aired on Apple TV+ since 2019, offers a satirical look into the world of morning news and the lives of its anchors and crew. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston star as anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, pivotal figures in the Manhattan-based morning show. The duo also serves as executive producers of the series.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Greta Lee, and Karen Pittman constitute the main cast of the show. Alongside Pierre, actors Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard join the cast as recurring additions. Irons will appear as Alex Levy’s father, Martin Levy, while Cotillard will portray a “savvy operator from a storied European family.”

Plot details for the fourth season have not been disclosed, but the previous season left viewers on a cliffhanger concerning the future of the UBA network. Alex managed to take down a deal that would have seen billionaire Paul Marks’ tech company acquire the network. Deadline speculates that the upcoming season may explore UBA's potential merger with another company to navigate challenging times.

