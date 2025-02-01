The Recruit Star Noah Centineo Talks Season 2’s Fast-Paced Story and His Character Owen’s Evolution; Find Out

Noah Centineo returns as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in The Recruit 2 after a two-year gap. While fans eagerly awaited the sequel, only a few weeks have passed for his character.

Season 2 of the show in question starts with a Russian mafia enforcer holding a gun to Hendricks' head after he was captured by a cartel at the end of Season 1.

Centineo recently spoke with Deadline about the challenges of filming The Recruit 2’s shortened season and the evolution of his role.

Addressing the show being cut short from an eight-episode property to a six-episode offering, first and foremost, Centineo told the outlet he quite likes it when that happens, as it allows the story to move at a faster pace. Each episode then requires things to go really far in terms of the narrative, making it more interesting for viewers.

Following up on his response, Deadline asked what was something he thinks went really far in the latest season. Centineo said he didn’t think Dawn would die or that Nichika was going to kill him. According to him, that progression in the show’s plot was cool. He also said being on a nuclear submarine for a scene was spectacular.

Deadline then asked the internet’s all-time favorite boyfriend about his character, a lawyer’s ability to be exceptionally good at physical fights, somthing that added to his charm in the series. Centineo responded by giving a backstory to his character, saying Owen was quite aggressive while growing up—whether in middle school or high school. His aggression, per him, was a manifestation of the grief of losing his father. It was only when he got into college that he worked consciously to calm himself down to keep the promise he made to his mother of staying out of trouble.

Owen’s father was also in the military. Centineo feels that could also justify his impressive combat ability—it could be that he received some sort of training from his father.

About Owen’s love life, Centineo said it does not seem like a good idea for him right now, given his dangerous job, which also requires him to work odd shifts and fly across the globe quite often.

Owen’s unfulfilled romantic desires could also be the reason why he wants Jang Kyun to win, per Centineo, as he is fighting for his wife.

The Recruit Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.