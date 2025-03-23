The Residence Ending Explained: Who Killed A.B. Wynter in Netflix’s White House Murder Mystery?

Netflix’s new mystery series The Residence takes viewers through a complex investigation into a murder at the White House.

Detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) works to solve the case of chief usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), who is found dead during a State dinner for Australia. After multiple twists and turns, the final episode reveals the true killer and the events leading up to Wynter’s death as per PEOPLE.

The shocking revelation in the season finale is that White House social secretary Lilly Schumacher (Molly Griggs) was the murderer. Many staff members had conflicts with Wynter, making them possible suspects, but Lilly’s motive was deeper. She despised the White House traditions and feared Wynter would expose her past misdeeds.

Earlier in the evening, Lilly argued with Wynter in his office. She tore a page from his journal and realized it could be staged as a suicide note.

She then poisoned his drink with paraquat, a toxic weed killer. When Wynter realized he was being poisoned, he tried to resist, but Lilly struck him with a clock, killing him. She then hid the murder weapon in a sealed secret passageway.

Detective Cupp noticed inconsistencies in Lilly’s statements. Lilly claimed to have witnessed a key argument between Wynter and housekeeper Elsyie Chayle (Julieth Restrepo) in the Yellow Oval Room, but that wasn’t possible unless she was in the secret passageway. She also impersonated the First Gentleman, Elliott Morgan (Barrett Foa), to remove security from the floor.

Another key clue was the placement of Wynter’s supposed suicide note. Lilly claimed to have seen engineer Bruce Geller (Mel Rodriguez) place it in his jacket pocket, but she could not have known where it was unless she put it there herself. These inconsistencies led Cupp to expose her as the real killer.

Though Lilly committed the murder, Wynter’s body was moved by other staff members. Bruce, believing Elsyie had killed Wynter, carried the body to a different room to protect her. Later, Tripp Morgan (Jason Lee), the president’s brother, panicked when he woke up next to the body and moved it again to the Game Room, staging it as a suicide.

After solving the case, Cupp prepares to leave Washington, D.C. She shares a newfound friendship with FBI Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), who gifts her a tin of smoked mackerel as a farewell. The series ends with Cupp taking one last look at the White House, closing the case on the mysterious murder of A.B. Wynter.