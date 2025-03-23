Little House On the Prairie Reboot: Netflix Sets Out to Cast This Generation's Ingalls Family Members; DEETS
Netflix’s search for the cast of Little House On The Prairie reboot is officially underway. The streamer has released casting descriptions for the show which is set to begin production this year!
Netflix has initiated a casting search for the Little House On the Prairie reboot! The search is officially underway and as per the description the show intends to add new members to the Ingalls family. The reboot of the classic 70s drama is described as a “reimagining” of the original series based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books.
Rebecca Sonnenshine known for her work in The Boys, Vampire Diaries, and Archive 81 will serve as the showrunner and executive producer on the CBS Studios series. The production is set to begin in June and conclude sometime in October in Winnipeg, Canada.
Sarah Adina Smith will direct the series with Joy Gorman Wettels serving as executive producer for Joy Coalition. Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel, and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions are also executive producers.
The casting description describes the reboot series as “part-hopeful family drama, part-epic survival tale, and part-origin story of the American West.” It added that the story will offer “a kaleidoscope view” of the struggles and triumphs of the Ingalls Family.
Actors who want to audition for Laura Ingalls’s role can submit their tapes until April 4. The young actress must be white and between the ages of 9 and 11. “Laura is a disruptor. Honest to a fault. Questions authority. She’s our window into this adventure. An American icon in waiting,” says the casting description.
The casting search for Laura’s dad Charles, her mom Caroline, and her sister Mary is also underway. According to the show's official synopsis, it follows "the life and adventures of the Ingalls family in the nineteenth century American Midwest."