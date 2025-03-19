The Residence: Release Date, When and Where to Watch on OTT, Cast, What to Expect, and More
The Residence is an upcoming mystery limited series set to release on Netflix this week. The actress playing the lead teased her character and more. Details inside!
The Residence is a brand-new mystery series arriving on Netflix this week! Based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the series will make its global debut on the streaming giant on March 20.
From the creators of Bridgerton, this limited series revolves around the staff members employed at the White House—the residence of the President of the United States. "Inside the White House's staff residence and the lives workers share with the First Family," reads the official synopsis.
The show follows a fictional murder scandal involving the White House staff, adding an extra layer of drama to the plot. The first season consists of eight episodes, all written by Paul William Davies and directed by Liza Johnson. Uzo Aduba stars as Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective assigned to investigate the homicide.
However, as the investigation unfolds, internal conflicts among the staff members come to light. The chaos within the staff contrasts sharply with the traditionally calm and professional atmosphere of the President’s residence.
Aduba, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, opened up about her character in The Residence. She revealed that Detective Cupp embodies the quintessential traits of a Shondaland female lead—"she's strong, she doesn't mince words, she's unapologetically herself."
She also hinted that while most staff members entangled in the murder mystery want to distance themselves from the chaos, her character is determined to piece everything together. Writer Paul William Davies described the show as "suspenseful, clever, and full of moments that swing between two extremes."
The series which is described as a screwball whodunnit drama also stars Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson, Paul Fitzgerald, Kylie Minogue, Molly Griggs, and many others.