The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Faces Backlash For 'Weird' Age Gap Between Five And Lila; DEETS

The final season of The Umbrella Academy has recently debuted on Netflix, but it’s not without controversy. Fans were shocked to see a surprising love triangle involving two of the Hargreaves siblings.

In Season 4, Five (played by Aidan Gallagher) and Lila (played by Ritu Arya) end up in a seven-year time loop. They start a romantic relationship while working together to investigate a mysterious group. This twist surprised many fans because Lila was married to Five’s brother, Diego (played by David Castañeda), and they have a family together.

The age gap also raised concerns. Although Five first met Lila when he was 13, he later becomes trapped in the future and returns with the body of an 18-year-old, despite being 64 years old.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, criticizing the storyline. Some felt the relationship between Five and Lila was inappropriate and disliked how it affected the dynamic between Five and Diego. While others were upset that the show ended with Diego and Five on bad terms due to the relationship.

David Castañeda admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that he was upset about Lila choosing Five over Diego. He expressed his frustration to the showrunner, Steve Blackman, and found filming the scenes difficult. Castañeda and Arya, who play Lila, are also dating in real life.

Castañeda expressed to the outlet, “No, I didn’t understand. I was pissed off, I was angry. I talked to [our showrunner] Steve [Blackman] a few times. I was like, ‘Hey, does this really have to happen?’” he added about the storyline that it “wasn’t fun.”

He said about the relationship for Five, “I was always trying to convince Steven, ‘Who’s going to win? Come on, Diego’s going to win, right?’ You got needs. I get it. But let’s be real. Come on, Diego? Who can turn down that hot cake?”

Blackman defended the decision, saying that Five needed a love story, given his unique situation of being an older man in a young body. He saw an opportunity with Lila but was aware it might not please everyone. Despite the mixed reactions, he believed the storyline was a fitting choice and said the on-screen kiss between Five and Lila was perfect.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.

