The Wheel of Time Season 3 TRAILER: Allies and Foes to Confront Their Destinies in Prime Video’s Epic Sci-Fi Series

The epic trailer of The Wheel of Time season three promises more thrill, action, and continued pursuit of the Dragon! This season is based on the fourth book in Robert Jordan's series, skipping the third installment, The Dragon Reborn. Hence, the stakes for the inhabitants of the world are much higher.

The threats against the good force, known as the Light, will be increasing as the Forsaken, a group of evil channelers who are bound to the Dark side, continue their hunt for the Dragon. Moreover, the powerful Aes Sedai, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), is tormented by her visions of the future.

Meanwhile, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), who is now the Dragon Reborn, will struggle to find his density and will be torn between choosing the Light or Dark side. This season's storyline will take fans through many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands.

Some of these locations might be familiar to the book readers, like the deserts of the Aiel Waste and the dangerous city of Tanchico, among others.

Some parts of the story will also take place in the forbidden ancient city of Rhuidean, where a few pivotal characters may encounter shocking revelations. The second season features a massive battle that ended with Rand reuniting with his folks in the city of Falme.

Advertisement

After a series of shocking deaths of some of the franchise’s beloved characters, a long overdue prophecy of Dragon Reborn is finally fulfilled, with Rand officially being given the title, it ends with the introduction of Moghedien (Laia Costa) as the new villain.

Moghedien, also known as Spider, will play a pivotal part in Rand’s destiny, potentially bringing unexpected twists to the highly anticipated new season.

The Wheel of Time season three will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025.