The Young and the Restless February 10 Recap: Sharon Expresses Gratitude for Nick’s Support

The Young and the Restless episode, which was out on February 10, 2025, showed the audience an interesting conversation between Victoria and Nick. The duo talks about Victor getting shot and Nick thinking that their dad had many years left but Victoria expresses being unsure about it. Nick tells her to cherish their time together as losing their parents is something that is inevitable.

Meanwhile, at the Crimson Lights, Harrison, Kyle, and Summer enjoy snacking together, where the diorama project is brought up. Summer asked to work together that night unless Kyle had any other commitments. Kyle says that he was free. Things get a bit uncomfortable when Harrison later expresses his hope of his mom joining them for dinner often.

After Harrison leaves the scene, Summer asks Kyle if she has overstepped with her suggestion for dinner. He then shares his plans with Claire and Victor but was not against to skipping that plan.

Later in their discussion, Kyle expresses his excitement about his future with Claire and also makes sure to reveal that he did not mean it as an insult to Summer. Then Harrison returns with a cupcake.

Later at the ranch, when Claire tells Victor about the dinner plans cancellation. Victor gives her the warning that Summer and Harrison will always be prioritized by Kyle. She expresses that Kyle made her feel safe.

The Summer checks up on Victor and apologizes to Claire for their unsuccessful plans. Nick also visits the ranch and finds Summer with Victor, pondering if Victor urged her to get back with Kyle.

At the old ranch, things turn awkward when Sharon shows up while Adam and Chelsea are having a fun chat. Later Chelsea makes sure to tell her that she and Adam were not a pair Then Sharon points out their past reunion. To this Chelsea says that this time it won't occur again.

Sharon then expresses her thankfulness for her therapy and the support she got from Nick. After she leaves, Adam, who is surprised by the enthusiasm she shows, talks about how she appears to be doing good. Later on, we see Adam wondering if Sharon is developing feelings for Nick.