The Young and the Restless April 23 Episode Recap: Daniel and Tessa’s Bond Grows as She Agrees to Teach Him Guitar

In the new unfolding of The Young and the Restless, which was aired on April 23, 2025, the audience saw Daniel, who felt that his life was stalled, and Tessa bond more. He looked for something new that would ground him.

Daniel asked Tessa if she would teach him guitar. He revealed that he had owned a guitar since his childhood, but never used it because of his musician father. But Daniel wanted something that would motivate him to get out of his creative rut. Tessa then agreed to teach him and they began with their first lesson.

Meanwhile, at the Penthouse, Amy appeared happy after her special day with Damian. Nate showed up and he informed her that Dr. Kelly was impressed by Amy’s progress and wanted to start with the holistic, aggressive treatment that night.

Damian and Nate encouraged her to go. Damon offered to cover the cost and travel with her. As Amy geared up to leave for Boston, Audra appeared and got to know about the situation. She gave Amy a warm goodbye.

Later, Sally had a chat with Audra about Phyllis. Audra urged her to play dirty and not let Phyllis get in the way of her dynamic with Billy. The topic of their discussion turned to Holden; Audra brushed that off and called it boring.

Further in the episode, Phyllis met Bily at his place and they talked about Daniel. Billy thought that Phyllis had a hand in manipulating him to join the company. Phyllis insisted that she was a good mother.

Billy challenged her to take a step back, and if she failed to do that, they would be finished. Sally made an entry as the duo fought. She was instantly surprised at how Billy had drawn such a hard boundary.

