The Young and the Restless Recap For March 31: Damian Pushes back on Lily’s Accusations in a Heated Exchange

On the March 31, 2025, installment of The Young and the Restless, tensions ran high as Lily accused Damian, while family relationships and love triangles played out throughout Genoa City.

At Nate's apartment, Damian and Nate cared for Amy, who battled after her initial round of treatment. Despite her pain, Amy was comforted by the two men, remembering flashbacks from their past. Damian jokingly invited Nate for a game of basketball, but the atmosphere changed when Lily showed up, ready to confront Damian.

She blamed him for conspiring with his boss, Dumas, to get information on her and Devon months prior to Damian's entry into their lives. Damian was shocked by the accusations and questioned her faith. Lily, still not believing him, stood firm in believing that Damian had been dishonest.

Nate stepped in as the argument escalated, but Damian protested that he'd only discovered Nate's link to Amy when presented with the job. He accused Lily of making unfounded claims and suggested someone had given her bad information.

Far from believing him, Lily departed, promising to safeguard her family against Damian and Dumas. Amy overheard some of the dispute and demanded the truth from the men, but Nate and Damian dismissed the argument.

Meanwhile, Victoria and Claire had a heart-to-heart at Society regarding family expectations and relationships. Claire confessed feeling pressured by Victor's disapproval of her relationship with Kyle, but Victoria urged her to stay strong. Claire was set on proving herself and shielding Kyle from Victor's interference.

Kyle and Jack, at the Athletic Club, identified with each other on business and personal issues. Kyle shared with him his intensified feelings for Claire and that she made him feel accepted. Jack approved of his son's relationship but cautioned them about the ordeals ahead, especially from Victor and even Summer, who still had feelings for Kyle.

Victoria and Jack later showed their solidarity with Kyle and Claire. Victor's longstanding vendetta, though, threatened to get in the way of the young lovers' bliss. Kyle and Claire held on to one another, determined to resist those who wanted to drive them apart.

The Young and the Restless is available on Paramount Plus.