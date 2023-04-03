The Young and the Restless Spoilers 3 April 2023: What are Victor and Victoria conspiring against Tucker?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless is serving the viewers with some piping hot drama and changing equations. Fans of the long-running CBS series can expect dilemmas, attempts to convince, and some plotting in the upcoming episodes. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 3 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has made it very clear that he wants to acquire McCall Unlimited as soon as he can. He has spoken to Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, about the same, and let Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, know what he wants to do. But Ashley has some interesting plans of her own. She tries to convince and push Tucker to try to sell his company to Devon, played by Bryton James.

But Devon asks for some time to make the decision and chooses not to trust his father at his very first attempt at making the offer. Now that he has finally dropped his lawsuit against Chancellor-Winters, McCall Unlimited can easily be Victor's. That doesn't mean Devon isn't still deciding which option to go with. He is still in a dilemma as he thinks about what his role now in Chancellor-Winters will be.

Devon isn't entirely sure about returning to how things used to be. Lily, played by Christel Khalil, wants to fulfill her dream of working with her family, but Devon isn’t as sure as his sister. He still seems to be considering Tucker’s offer which is what Ashley has been hoping for. On the other hand, Victor and his daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, come together to plot and conspire against Tucker.

What does Victor have in store for the future with Victoria's ruthless behavior towards the company, and Devon considering acquiring Tucker's business? Will teaming up with Victoria make all the difference and lead Victor to what he wants or will he have to concoct another one of his many schemes? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.