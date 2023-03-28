The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor strike a deal with Jill?

Television soap opera The Young and the Restless is celebrating its fifty years and the Genoa Gala is treating the viewers to a whole lot of surprises, action, and drama. The upcoming episodes won't be disappointing the loyal fans of the show either. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 28 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is in revenge mode as she teams up with Jeremy Stark, played by James Hyde, against Diane, played by Susan Walters. Phyllis will do whatever it takes to break off Diane's engagement to Jack, played by Peter Bergman. Though Diane is rattled by Phyllis and her behavior, she feels better knowing Jack is by her side.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What happened between Phyllis and Diane?

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, wants Adam, played by Mark Grossman to run McCall Unlimited. Victor will do whatever it takes to ensure that he is successful in buying the company. He offers Jill, played by Jess Walton, some private financing for Chancellor-Winters so she wouldn't do the Initial Public Offering, thus luring back Devon, played by Bryton James. This is done so Victor can keep Devon away from his father's company.

With Victor seizing the opportunity and striking a deal with Jill, will she really be willing to sign? It seems likely. And will this be enough to keep Devon happy enough to stay away from McCall Unlimited? Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, and Nina, played by Tricia Cast, share a long history. Even though Nina has been in town recently to see her son Chance, played by Conner Floyd, and help Dominic, they haven't really had the chance to spend much time together.

Now that Christine and Nina have reunited at the bicentennial celebration, the old friends can be expected to catch up and have a gala time at the Genoa Gala. The question remains whether it will be all fun or something will eventually shake them up. 37 of The Young and the Restless' 50 seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why is Leanna Love back to Genoa City?