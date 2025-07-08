The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 8 Episode: Will Tessa and Mariah Get Divorce While Danny Proposes?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 8, tease some big moments in Genoa City. Tessa thinks about ending her marriage, Danny gears up to propose, and Victoria leans on an unexpected shoulder for comfort. Here’s what fans can expect in Tuesday’s new episode.

Danny gets ready to pop the question

Danny opens up to Daniel about his big plan to propose to Christine. He wants to make the night special for her and works out the details with Daniel’s help. Danny knows there’s a chance Christine may not say yes, but he’s willing to take that risk. Daniel shows his support and encourages Danny to follow his heart.

Fans may remember Danny’s recent talk with Daniel about wanting to spend his life with Christine. Tuesday’s Young and the Restless episode will show Danny moving ahead with that plan.

Tessa suggests ending her marriage

Meanwhile, Tessa and Mariah continue to face problems in their marriage. Tessa feels shut out and upset that Mariah won’t share the real reason behind her actions. Mariah understands the damage she has done but struggles to make things right.

During a heated conversation, Tessa hints that they might not come back from this. She suggests that maybe divorce is the only way forward. Mariah wants to make things right, but Tessa’s trust is broken. Young and the Restless spoilers hint this couple may not find common ground soon.

Victoria gets support after Cole’s death

Victoria is still struggling to cope with the loss of Cole. She feels alone and uncertain about what comes next. On Tuesday’s episode, she finds comfort from someone unexpected, Chelsea.

Chelsea and Victoria have had a rocky history, but they have recently found small moments of understanding. Chelsea hears about Cole’s death and reaches out to Victoria. This gives Victoria some relief and a shoulder to cry on.

Even though Nate has been in Victoria’s corner lately, this time, it’s Chelsea who steps in. The Young and the Restless spoilers say Victoria will be grateful for Chelsea’s kindness, especially while her family is away.

