‘There Is No Excuse’: Grey’s Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Who Faked Cancer Diagnosis Opens Up Amid Docuseries Based On Her Controversies

Elisabeth Finch, the former Grey’s Anatomy writer who faked her cancer diagnosis on the sets of the show, has opened up in the media following the Peacock docuseries, Anatomy of Lies, which released the first preview of the three-part show.

On social media, the former writer-producer of the long-running medical series claimed that she wouldn’t make any excuses or say anything otherwise, as she takes full accountability for her actions.

On Tuesday, October 15, the streaming platform released the first look of the upcoming docuseries, wherein the people close to Finch revealed the personal and inside details of the writer, going to lengths to make her act believable.

Andy Rease, who worked with Finch while on the sets, shared that the writer-producer would take puke breaks and come on the sets with her head shaved.

Meanwhile, spilling the beans on her act, Finch stated on her social media, "The truth is, there is no excuse, no justification—nothing will ever make my lies to anyone okay.”

She further added, "Nothing erases the trauma I caused—the fear, the pain, the anger, the tears, the time. And nothing matters more to me than holding myself accountable in every way. I will continue to repair whatever damage I can and ensure I am not the worst thing I've done.”

Finch claimed that she knows that it will take time for the people to forgive her, but she is ready to wait.

Rease mentioned in the clip from the docuseries that Finch also asked for medical props on the sets of Grey’s Anatomy, which would help her work longer on the show. Finch’s lies were ultimately caught in March 2022, after Disney and the production house set an investigation on Finch’s medical records.

She was put on administrative leave, leading the producer to file her resignation and close the investigation. While initially the writer did not present the documents, she revealed in December of the same year that she had been faking her disease the whole time.

Anatomy of Lies will be available to stream on Peacock from October 15.

