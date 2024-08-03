'These Guys Are The Opposite': Matt Damon Reveals If Danny Ocean Would Take The Instigators Duo Into Ocean's 11 Crew

A more comedic, blue-collar, Boston-set Ocean's 11 if the Ocean's thieves were possibly the worst criminals ever, is Doug Liman's new heist film The Instigators. Considering both movie stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, the comparison is even more apt. "I think that's a pretty good description of it," Damon says, as per Entertainment Weekly.

He adds, "We didn't really talk about Ocean's [on set] that much just because, to your point, those movies are about the exact perfect team, everyone with their specialty, and it all comes off beautifully in the end. And these guys are the opposite."

Danny Ocean would never accept these two "knuckleheads" into his crew, according to the actor. Described it as "two more regular people in the middle of a heist," he emphasized the fun of the situation.

This is about a hopeless father who partners with an ex-convict to steal from a corrupt politician (Ron Perlman) who has acquired his wealth through illegal means unwillingly. The whole thing goes awry, and consequently, the two are pursued by law enforcement personnel, gangsters, and government workers. As Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) becomes part of their pranks, the stakes get raised (and funnier).

It was exactly this dynamism that attracted Liman to the project since he had previously collaborated with Damon on The Bourne Identity. He also had another chance to work together with Damon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matt Damon REVEALS If He'd Ever Consider Playing Tom Ripley Role Again: 'I Have So Many Great Memories...'

The director wanted to make this a unique film. He saw it from the beginning as a distinct type of heist film, reminiscent of "The Bad News Bears," but with two inept thieves trying to rob the corrupt Boston mayor. Funny and smart, this concept promised to be a lot of fun.

Moreover, the project offered the opportunity to contrast with Damon's amnesiac spy character in the Bourne series. "Jason Bourne is sort of the definition of competence," the director said, making this new direction really fun. A versatile actor like Matt Damon, who can be both an action star and a comedian, was seen as a huge asset for the film.

Also starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, and Jack Harlow, The Instigators is written by Chuck MacLean and Affleck. After a limited theatrical release on August 2, the film will stream globally on Apple TV+ on August 9.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matt Damon Would Give THIS Parenting Advice Over Being A ‘Girl Dad’; Find Out Here