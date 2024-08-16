Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Call It Quits After 7 Years Of Engagement; Reasons Not Yet Known

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have broken up after being engaged for seven years. While the reason for the duo's parting ways has not yet been revealed, the sources have claimed that Martin is currently performing on his European leg of the tour while Johson is sitting miles away in Malibu, California.

Sources close to the ex-couple informed the media portals about the split after the Madame Web actress was spotted without her engagement ring. An insider claimed that the Coldplay singer has "now accepted the relationship is over—and it's best to move on." Throughout their relationship, the duo maintained their privacy and did not show off their affection for each other in public as often.

However, in 2021, the musician released a song titled My Universe, which was dedicated to the actress. Meanwhile, the Fifty Shades of Grey star also wholeheartedly spoke about bonding with her ex-fiance’s kids, Apple, and Mosses. In the 2021 interview with Bustle, the actress also revealed, “I love those kids like my life depends on them. With all my heart."

While it is unknown when exactly the singer proposed to the actress, Johnson has been spotted wearing the ring since 2020. The sources revealed to the news outlet that The Peanut Butter Falcon actress and Martin have been engaged for six years. The pair began to date in 2017, soon after Martin’s divorce from the Iron Man star, Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares his kids.

Speaking about the recent breakup, the insider claimed to the entertainment portal that “Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work.” They added, “They’ll always have love for each other, but they’ve both come to the conclusion that the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.” As of June, the source revealed that while the ex-couple did hit a rough patch, but ultimately got back together.

As for the previous relationships, Martin and Paltrow were married for 13 years, from 2003 to 2016. The exes also made headlines last year when the duo were seen out in the public holding hands. Meanwhile, Johnson was previously dating Matthew Hitt and American actor Jordan Masterson.

