THIS Actor From The Office Confirms She Won't Be Returning For Upcoming Sequel; Guess Who

Rashida Jones has confirmed that she will not be returning to The Office’s sequel series. The sequel to the 2005 mockumentary, The Paper, has ruled out the possibility of bringing any of the older cast members back to the upcoming show, but the cameos are still on the table. Jones, in her conversation with The Playlist, shared that she is not looking into reprising her role of Karen in the new spinoff series. In the sitcom of nine seasons, the actress played the role of Jim Halpert’s ex-girlfriend in the fifth season.

Speaking about the possibilities of her return to the sequel, the Parks and Recreations actress shared, "Oh, no. I don’t think I’m randomly showing up, but I’m very much looking forward to it.” Further in the conversation, she added, “It sounds like a great cast. And Greg Daniels is an absolute star. He’s so good at casting and creating those worlds. I cannot wait to see what it’s like."

Apart from Jones, Steve Carell and John Krasinki claimed that they will not be making an appearance in the new show. During the IF movie premiere, the actors talked about their absence from The Paper. Carell, in his interactions with The Hollywood Reporter, said, "I will be watching, but I will not be showing up. It's just a new thing, and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that. But I'm excited about it. It sounds like a great concept. I love the idea. I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company."

Even though the Despicable Me actor has denied his presence in the show, another prominent actor in the show has hinted towards marking his appearance in The Paper. Rainn Wilson, who portrayed the character of Dwight Schrute in the show, has revealed that he is open to playing the iconic role again in the sequel to The Office. While conversing with CinemaBlend, Wilson shared, "Yeah, I don't see how Dwight goes from Scranton to wherever they're shooting it in the Midwest.”

He continued to say that, while Greg Daniels has always been futuristic and works for the best of the projects, he is sad over the fact that the show will be taking place outside of Scranton.

Moreover, the actor joked that The Office should also have seven different spinoffs, something like the show Law and Order.

The Office aired on NBC for nine years, and the main cast included Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, and many others.

The Office is available to stream on Peacock.

