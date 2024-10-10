Did P. Diddy Silence His A-List Friends with Music Publishing Rights in Exchange for NDAs? Check Out The Claim

One more major claim has been added to the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs list of allegations. Ex-rapper Mark Curry alleged that the Bad Boys Records founder silenced his A-list friends by giving them the publishing rights to their music in exchange for NDAs.

According to Sportskeeda, Curry appeared on The Daily Mail’s Marjorie Hernandez’s podcast, The Trial of Diddy. The former rapper opened up about the disgraced rapper’s alleged exchanges with his A-List friends. For the unversed, The Bad Boy Records, which started operating in 1993, owned the publishing rights to their artists’s music.

The company held the rights until September 2023, which was when Diddy reportedly released the published rights to the respective musician. Two months later, in November, he was hit with his first abuse lawsuit by ex-Cassie Ventura.

Curry claimed on the podcast that the Bad Boy Records founder gave all his artists their publishing rights in exchange for NDA to not open up about him. Curry thinks this was because he had some kind of idea about the upcoming legal entanglements, so he attempted to cover his tracks quickly. He added, “It didn't work.”

The former rapper was asked if he signed the NDA in exchange for the publishing rights. He responded, “(Diddy) can't tell me not to do anything. Because we had a contract when we first got into business and it said that you was going to help me further my career. That didn't work. So now any other contract that you have for me, I'm avoiding it too.”

Curry continued, “So since we're going to be disrespectful, we're going to be disrespectful all the way around the table. It just ain't going to be you telling me and me listening. So I'll be like, cool. That ain't gonna stop me from doing nothing." The former rapper shared that upon receiving the contract, he got rid of it.

On the podcast, he revealed about leaving the recording company in 2005 and said that he was drained creatively and monetarily under the label. His debut album never came to fruition and he also alleged about not receiving a dime for the singles he recorded under the label.

He reportedly left the industry and settled in Georgia, working as a carpenter. In 2009, he released a book titled Dancing With The Devil: How Puff Burned The Bad Boys of Hip Hop. In that, he mentioned his difficult dynamics with Diddy and the label.

