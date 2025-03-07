Throwback: When Blake Lively Mocked Kate Middleton Over Her Failed Photoshop Post Ahead of Her Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

Blake Lively has been upfront with her words and the emotions. However, the actress does not always receive praise for her attitude, as one of her previous posts did not go down well with her followers.

Back in March 2024, the Princess of Wales was heavily mocked for sharing a photoshopped image of herself alongside her three kids. One of the people to call out Kate Middelton for her post on social media was A Simple Favor actress.

The movie star shared a picture on her Instagram and alongside wrote in the caption, “Photoshop Fails.” While it was meant to be lighthearted fun, it backfired on the actress, who later went on to apologize.

Days after sharing a picture with her kids of the occasion of Mother’s Day, Princess Kate shared a video of herself making an announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

Middleton did not disclose the type of cancer she was suffering from but shared that she would be taking a step back from her royal duties, which she did for a year to prioritize her health.

The princess revealed in her video, "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

Lively too put out a statement on her Instagram, sharing her apology for the post. She stated, "I'm sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this.” The Age of Adeline star continued to mention, "I made a silly post around the 'Photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

However, the followers and users of the actress did not stop the backlash and went on to comment on Lively’s other posts.