Throwback: When Channing Tatum Said He Believes Directing Is Always What Zoë Kravitz Was 'Supposed To Do'

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz grabbed the headlines as they parted ways, per People magazine’s report. Their relationship was shipped by netizens mostly because of the way they would appreciate one another. How can we forget when the Magic Mikle star expressed what he felt about her taking up direction?

For the unversed, Kravitz marked her directorial debut with Blink Twice, which also featured Tatum. While previously conversing with Consequence, he talked about his ex-fiancee’s obsession with films.

He revealed that they did not do much other than just watch films. The actor expressed about getting to be around someone who loved that; it consumed their entire life and it is who they actually are.

The Fly Me To The Moon star shared, “This isn’t just like, ‘Oh, I want to see if I can direct a movie.’ This has always been the plan, “adding, “I don’t even know if it was a plan. I think it was just something that she had to admit—that this is always what she was supposed to do. Because she loves it that much.”

The movie also featured the actress herself along with Adria Arjona, Naomi Ackie, Kyle MacLachlan, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment, Levon Hawke, Simon Rex, Liz Caribel, Christian Slater, and many more. The project was released on August 23, 2024.

Apart from working on the aforementioned venture, both Tatum and Kravitz have also worked in The Lego Batman Movie and they will reportedly share screen space together in Alpha Gang. The project’s production is helmed by veteran actress, Cate Blanchett.

The news about the pair parting ways was surely a shock to their fans. Sources revealed to People magazine about the couple ending their relationship. As of now, neither of them has said anything about it themselves.

The rumors about them dating first started swirling in 2021. Since then, they have been grabbing headlines. In 2023, the duo made major news, as during Halloween, they subtly revealed about their engagement,

Tatum and Kravitz had decided to dress up as Rosemary’s baby and she was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger. Later sources confirmed to the aforementioned publication that they would be walking down the aisle.

But the rumors about the pair ending their union started making rounds because the actress was reportedly spotted without her ring, like when she was seen with her Big Little Lies co-star, Shailene Woodley.

