Joey King Praises Channing Tatum, Says He Is ‘One Of The Most Supportive And Kind People’

Joey King surely has a support system in the industry and that is none other than Channing Tatum. The duo shared screen previously in the 2013 released movie titled, White House Down.

King and Tatum conversed with Interview magazine (published on October 22, Tuesday), during which she said that she garnered support from the actors. She said, “You have always been one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever worked with, and it remains that way to this very day.”

During the interview, before praising the Magic Mike star, she also mentioned her teacher who was present on set and called them her “favorite teacher of all time.”

Tatum responded by saying that he had multiple questions but he would ask her later. He also praised her by saying that she was truly a very special person and nothing he could have asked would have let anyone in on how special she is.

The Blink Twice star expressed that he loved her a lot and he wanted people to get “even just a glimpse of how dope you are.”

However, this is the first time, the Conjuring star has praised Tatum. While conversing with Cosmopolitan in 2014, the actress shared the fact that she got the opportunity to share the screen with him, who she admired a lot.

She recalled that she went in for the film’s screen test before getting the gig and she read with him. She expressed being excited because she liked his work a lot.

King told the outlet that when her sisters heard that she was going for a screen test with the actors, they said, “'Oh my God, he's so hot. Amazing. Love him.'”

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the 2013 venture also featured Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Clark, James Woods, Nicolas Wright, Richard Jenkins, Rachelle Lefevre, Matt Craven, Lance Reddick and many more.

As far as Kings’s current professional front goes, she has starred in Uglies and A Family Affair. Tatum was recently seen in Blink Twice directed by his beau, Zoe Kravitz, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Call Me To The Moon.

