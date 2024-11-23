Throwback: When Cynthia Erivo Opened Up About Working With 'Intelligent' Ariana Grande On Wicked

The Wicked season is upon us as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's musical captures the hearts of audiences worldwide on its November 22, 2024 release. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie has been one of the most anticipated and talked about films of the year.

The cast is studded with award-winning actors including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bodea, among others. It took almost three years of hard work to bring this movie to life.

In an interview back in 2023, Erivo revealed her feelings in regard to having worked with Grande in a more personal setting, saying that she loved working with her and that their friendship only strengthened with the amount of work they got to do together.

Erivo told Elle UK, "I can tell you that filming with Ariana Grande is wonderful, and she is a lovely, lovely person. We have a really great relationship currently, and it’s just growing and growing, and we’re having a great time."

She also expressed her admiration for Grande’s musical cognition and abilities, especially her voice, calling her a dream collaborator. She also praised the Thank You, Next singer's decision-making skills and insightful choices regarding music.

Erivo told the outlet, "Ariana, her voice is incredible. The reason why I love duetting with her is ‘cause her sensibility and her taste for the choices she makes musically are really special, and she’s very intelligent when it comes to that. It’s really wonderful to watch her work."

Advertisement

Wicked: Part I is an adaptation of the stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. It also draws from Gregory Maguire’s novel published in 1995. This story also depicts how Elphaba came to be the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and her association with Glinda the Good. Erivo and Grande play the respective roles of Elphaba and Glinda. Wicked: Part 2 comes out on November 21, 2025.

ALSO READ: Wicked Review: Jon M. Chu Crafts a Visually Striking and Faithful Tribute to Broadway's Classic With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at It's Heart