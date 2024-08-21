Throwback: When Jennifer Lopez Called Initial Split With Ben Affleck Her 'First Big Heartbreak'

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, ending their two-year marriage. The news broke on the couple's second wedding anniversary, bringing back memories of their first breakup nearly two decades ago. The recent split has reignited discussions about their previous relationship, reviving the emotional weight of their separation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, dubbed Bennifer by the media, began dating in 2002 while filming Gigli. Their romance quickly gained public attention, and in 2002, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth around $1.2 million. However, their engagement ended abruptly in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez's team confirmed the split with a brief statement, saying, “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's team declined to comment on the split, with a spokesperson saying, “I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don’t want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It’s not happening from our side.”

Jennifer Lopez publicly talked about the breakup in 2014, referring to it as her first big heartbreak. Lopez spoke with Today about the split, saying, “It was probably my first big heartbreak, and to have one of my best friends who I’d known for years who I actually love and did have chemistry with come into my life and say, ‘I’m here.’ What you need to know is, nobody can save you or heal you. Only you can do that for you.”

Two years later, in 2016, Lopez discussed her genuine feelings for Affleck. In an interview with People, she said that she thinks about different times and different things, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there.

She also acknowledged the intense scrutiny they received, saying that they did not try to have a public relationship. They happened to be together when the tabloids first appeared, and it was simply a lot of pressure.

As of now, sources close to the couple have speculated on the reasons for their recent divorce, but neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have publicly addressed these claims. Fans and media are left to piece together the specifics of the split, which follows years of public interest and scrutiny.

