Christina Aguilera And Sabrina Carpenter Team Up To Recreate THIS Track From Former's Debut Album In Honor Of Its 25th Anniversary

Christina Aguilera and Sabrina Carpenter did not disappoint us with the energy they brought on stage during Aguilera’s self-titled debut album's 25th anniversary. The duo performed the rendition of the iconic song, What a Girl Wants.

Aguilera celebrated the occasion in collaboration with Spotify and she also once again united with the Senior VP of A&R at RCA Records, Ron Fair who discovered the veteran singer.

During her performance with the Please Please Please songstress, the pair showed off their brilliant artistry while exchanging power-packed vocals as they sat on a couch. Both surely showcased a perfect balance while singing alongside one another.

Aguilera’s face shone just like her ensemble did. She donned a golden-colored outfit with metallic stilettos and went with the nude makeup. On the other hand, the Feathers vocalist wore a black outfit with seemingly minimalistic rings that complimented her entire look.

Carpenter opened up about the Lady Marmalade singer's imprint on her when she was a child. She said that the first time she ever her Aguilera’s voice was when her mother played her a video of the singer, singing A Sunday Kind Of Love.

The performance she is talking about occurred in 1990 on Star Seach. Carpenter added, “That was the most inspiring thing for me ever to see as a young girl that wanted to sing but just didn’t think I could do it at that age.”

Days prior to the talented duo impressing us with their vocal chemistry, they posted a video alongside one another on social media. In the video, we can see Carpenter lip-syncing audio of Kylie Jenner saying, “I’m obsessed with my mom, “ referring to Aguilera as ”mom” in this scenario.

Along with the Espresso vocalist, Machine Gun Kelly also appeared in the celebration of her debut album and showed off his talent with an electric guitar as Aguilera sang her hit song Genie In The Bottle. The blade-shaped guitar he played, went with the vibe of his outfit.

For the unversed, the album was released in 1999 and it didn't take long for it to top the charts. It reached number 1 on Billboard 200. Tracks from the album, including Genie In The Bottle, What a Girl Wants and Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You) topped on Billboard Hot 100.

