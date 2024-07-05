Too Hot To Handle Season 6 Cast Guide: Everyone Joining This Season

The brand new season of Too Hot To Handle is ready to simmer on Netflix later this month. The streamer recently unveiled the attractive cast for Season 6 ahead of the premiere. The show is set to feature 10 new single individuals ready to take on the challenges thrown at them by their virtual assistant Lana.

The dating game show debuted in 2020 and showcases a new social experiment that dares the contestants to practice celibacy and take home the big prize of $100,000. But there’s a catch. If the rules are overstepped, every contestant will pay the price with a reduced cash prize.

Five seasons down, Too Hot To Handle has propelled the careers of many contestants which add to the show’s popularity.

While Netflix continues to dish out new details about the upcoming season, here’s a look at the Season 6 cast:

Bri Balam

The 26-year-old model hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Bri Balam is cast as one of the five American-based contestants on Too Hot To Handle Season 6, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Balam is stepping into the game show to explore her chances of “taking dating seriously,” all while flaunting her killer looks on TV. Her Instagram bio states she is also into photography alongside being a professional model.

Chris Aalli

Chris Aalli travels far from Manchester, England, to be a part of the Netflix show’s sixth season. Also a model, he is set to be a competitive contestant with his ripped physique and charming smile. Aalli marks himself as a “chess aficionado” and hopes to charm the ladies with his intellect and looks altogether.

In the run for money and love, the contestant is curious to find out what appeals to him most. Viewers will have to wait to find out.

Charlie Jeer

One of the youngest cast members, Charlie Jeer, 21, is another of the contestants from the modeling industry. He hails from Kent, England, and has a knack for music as he plays the saxophone when not modeling.

Jeer is one of three other 21-year-olds on the show, but claims he has an edge over them with “brains and brawn on his side,” per ScreenRant.

Gianna Pettus

Gianna Pettus is a 21-year-old college student from Arkansas. Another youngest member, Pettus is not into modelling yet but hopes are high as she will join the Season 6 cast as an attractive new member.

Pettus grew up in Missouri on her grandmother’s farm instilling a down-to-earth attitude toward nature and life. She spent most of her time with the animals and milking cows.

Demari Davis

One of the two eldest members of the Too Hot To Handle Season 6 cast is Demari Davis, 27. A stockbroker by day and model by night, he intends to give stiff competition to the male contestants and get the ladies’ attention through his “six-pack abs.”

Demari comes all the way from Indiana and will make use of his wisdom to get ahead of the game.

Lucy Syed

A London-based VIP hostess, Lucy Syed is used to being around rich and attractive people from all over the world. Her work experience ranges from bars in “London to Mykonos” and has a signature “bubbly, boy-wild” persona that will likely swoon the other contestants on Too Hot To Handle.

The 28-year-old contestant is also one of the eldest cast members of Season 6.

Jordan Frank

Jordan Frank, 21, hails from California and is an aspiring Hollywood actor and model. The youngster revealed that he might not be looking for true love on the show, which sets his aim right on the $100k cash prize and propelling his fame to get noticed by some director in Tinseltown.

A pastime surfer, Frank is confident about becoming the show’s charm while flaunting his shredded frame and “Oscar-worthy smile.”

Joao Coronel

A musician, Joao is the only contestant from Brazil. The 22-year-old works as an artist back in his country and idolizes Machine Gun Kelly, and owns a similar pink guitar as the famed rapper.

Not a model though, Coronel plans to sway the ladies with his musical flair and sweet personality, speaking from his prior experience of having “entertained a few emo girls.” Competing against the other dudes is a challenge Joao is willing to accept.

Katherine LaPrell

Katherine LaPrell is a 28-year-old model from Los Angeles set to appear as one of the eldest members to join the Season 6 cast. She explained her personality as “outspoken” and “being the loudest and fiercest person in the room.” The other ladies might have to watch out for LaPrell as she is on her prowl to find love and win the game.

Kylisha Jag

The final Too Hot To Handle Season 6 contestant, Kylisha Jag is an entrepreneur based out of Toronto. She is also a big-time traveler and does not plan to “settle down.” Although, Jag hopes to find true love on the show that could be a life-changer for her dating life.

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on July 18, 2024.

