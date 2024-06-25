Perfect Match Season 2 Finale: Everything To Know Before The Ending

Perfect Match Season 2 will close and fans are excited to know who will be the show's winner. The show premiered on June 7 and features singles who joined the villa to find love. On June 21, the season's finale will be released and till now the show has seen romance thrillers and surprises.

We observed a few significant events occurred, but they didn't reach a resolution. The ongoing feud between Melinda and Harry over the rumored kiss remained unresolved, causing Jessica to doubt her compatibility with Harry. Fans are still waiting to find out the ultimate outcome.

Drama Unfolds in Perfect Match Season 2 Finale: Will Harry Confess to Kissing Melinda?

In Episode 8, the boys had a separate day out and were accompanied by the eliminated female contestants. Among them was Melinda from Too Hot To Handle, who joined the group and went on a date with Chris, the star of Dated & Related. Unfortunately, the date didn't go well and was considered a failure. However, Melinda made a comeback in the ninth episode with hopes of finding a potential match.

In a surprising turn of events, it was later disclosed that Harry had carried Melinda to the washroom during the mixer and supposedly kissed her. However, this intimate moment was not captured on camera, leaving Melinda to confront Harry about it. Despite her efforts, Harry adamantly denied the kiss.

Feeling remorseful, Harry confided in Jessia about the incident, expressing his regret for carrying another woman. As episode 9 commenced, Jessia became visibly upset upon learning about Harry's kiss with Melinda. Despite Harry's continuous denial, Melinda remained steadfast in her stance.

The viewers were confused when the last episode ended without a conclusion. But in the preview of the Perfect Match season 2 finale, Harry seemed to make a shocking confession. This left the fan wondering what would happen next.

Will Jessica trust Harry and give him a second chance?

There has been some turbulence in Jessica's love journey with Harry. No sooner than Jessia walked into the villa, the female cast member warned her about his dating history. Although, Jessica was jittery about betrayal she still chose to match with Harry.

But Harry requested Jessica to overlook his past and not to be swayed by the opinion of others. Harry reaffirmed that he was dating to marry and promised to be an ideal role model for her daughter, Autumn.

Harry's involvement with Melinda changed the entire situation and Jessica struggled to internalize it. She was shocked when Harry did not open up completely which left her in dilemma. Jessica said, "I don't know how I will look at Autumn and explain to her that's the man I chose for us, and that's what he did, and I went with it anyway."

Despite Harry's assurance of his innocence, Jessica was swayed by Melinda's accusations. Jessica found it challenging to determine whether Harry was actually gaslighting her.

Strong connections in the show. Guess who will win?

In the second season of Perfect Match, the villa showcased some solid connections such as Alara and Stevan, as well as Tolu and Chris. By episode 4, Stevan and Alara had paired up, emerging as the most robust duo in the house, according to both fans and the cast. Despite meeting new singles and going on blind dates, Alara and Steven always found their way back to each other.

In episode 5, Tolu and Chris found a perfect match and have been together ever since. Although there was a small bump when Tolu discovered she was Chris's last choice, he made sure to express his true feelings and apologize for any confusion. The power couple is going strong and will compete in the finale against Kaz and Christine, Micah and Izzy, Elys and Bryton, and Harry and Jessica (who decides to take things to the next level).

