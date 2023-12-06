Top 5 Sebastian Stan movies and shows to watch as new PICS from Donald Trump biopic surface

Sebastian Stan's career evolution is a testament to his versatile talent, transitioning from small roles in films like The Covenant and The Education of Charlie Banks to stealing the spotlight in major productions. His breakthrough came with a role in Gossip Girl, followed by significant parts in Once Upon a Time and Political Animals. While his portrayal of Bucky Barnes in Captain America elevated him to MCU stardom, Stan continues to challenge his superhero image with diverse roles. Despite brief but impactful appearances in films like Black Swan and Black Panther, Stan's growing, well-received filmography showcases his rising prominence in Hollywood. Here are top 5 Sebastian Stan movies that stand out in his illustrious career for all the right reasons.

Sebastian Stan's captivating transformation in I, Tonya

In I, Tonya; Sebastian Stan delivers a standout performance as Jeff Gillooly, the real-life husband of figure skater Tonya Harding, portrayed by Margot Robbie. Stan's portrayal of Gillooly, an abusive and manipulative character, marks a departure from his previous roles and showcases his versatility as an actor. The film takes a comedic approach to recounting the tumultuous life of Tonya Harding, culminating in the infamous attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, just before the 1994 Winter Olympics. Despite being nominated for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, I, Tonya faced tough competition but held its own in the cinematic landscape. Stan's performance alongside multi-award nominees Robbie and Allison Janney further solidifies his ability to command the screen in a compelling and challenging role within this darkly comedic exploration of a controversial chapter in sports history.

Sebastian Stan's stellar role in The Martian

In Ridley Scott's The Martian, Sebastian Stan shines as Dr. Chris Beck, a crucial member of the astronaut team grappling with the survival of their stranded colleague, Mark Watney, played by Matt Damon. Stan's performance in this ensemble piece demonstrates his ability to seamlessly integrate into a stellar cast, sharing the screen with talents like Jessica Chastain and Michael Peña. Despite the physical distance between the characters on Mars and their colleagues in space, Stan brings depth to his role as part of the team working tirelessly to rescue Damon's character. The Martian not only became a critical and commercial success, grossing over $600 million and securing the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, but it also showcases Stan's adeptness in contributing to the compelling chemistry of an ensemble cast.

Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan is set to play a young Donald Trump in the upcoming movie The Apprentice directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi. The film is described as an "exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit" and charts the origin of an American dynasty. Stan will be joined by Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. The movie will examine Donald Trump's efforts to build his real estate business in New York City in the 1970s and his stint in reality television beginning in 2004. The film is produced by Scythia Films, Profile Pictures, and Taylored Films, with executive producers Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman, and Amy Baer. The release date of The Apprentice has not been confirmed yet.

Sebastian Stan in Logan Lucky

In Steven Soderbergh's triumphant return to directing with Logan Lucky, Sebastian Stan delivers a memorable performance as Dayton White, a NASCAR driver with an unwavering commitment to fitness and race preparedness. After a four-year hiatus from directing, Soderbergh's heist comedy follows the Logan family's ambitious attempt to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR event. While the film boasts a stellar cast including Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, and Adam Driver, Stan emerges as one of the scene stealers with his portrayal of the health-conscious and race-focused Dayton White. With a commendable 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Logan Lucky not only marks a successful comeback for Soderbergh but also showcases Stan's ability to captivate audiences in a diverse array of roles within an ensemble cast.

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky in Infinity War

In the monumental Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment, Avengers: Infinity War, Sebastian Stan plays a pivotal role as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. Despite the ensemble nature of the film, with a vast array of characters from the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Stan's contribution remains significant. As the Mad Titan Thanos seeks to wield the power of the six Infinity Stones to bring about widespread destruction, Bucky plays a key part in the MCU's narrative. Although his screen time may be limited in this action-packed epic, Stan's portrayal is emotionally resonant, especially when Bucky becomes a tragic victim of Thanos's snap, adding a poignant layer to the intricate tapestry of the Marvel universe. Avengers: Infinity War not only earned critical acclaim but also soared to unprecedented box office success, solidifying its place as a cinematic milestone.

