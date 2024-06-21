Top 6 Worst Things Homelander Has Done In The Boys So Far

Even in a universe full of corrupt and apathetic superheroes more concerned with abusing their superpowers than saving the day, Homelander, played by Antony Starr, stands out for his viciousness. His all-American demeanor conceals a far darker side even though many in-universe admirers regard him as the golden boy of The Seven, the world's most elite superhero organization.

If there's one thing you can say about Homelander, he never creates a dull moment. At times, he acts vilely and must prepare ahead; at others, he allows his dark desires to be directed by impulses. Homelander almost always directs some of the most graphic scenes in the show and comics.

It depends on whether he controls other characters, fights them directly, or participates in some mild terrorism in his spare time. Season 4 brings him closer and takes on a more menacing tone than previously, making it impossible to predict his future moves. Meanwhile, here are six of Homeland's worst behaviors.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A The Boys Spin-Off? Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Eric Kripke Hint At The Potential New Project

Flight 37

A hijacked plane should be an afternoon warmup for these warriors, or it would be if Homelander's mission was to save lives. When his eye beams drive the plane into free fall, the Seven's ostensibly heroic commander decides to abandon all of the innocent civilians on board. He does that in order to advance his own political goals.

Advertisement

It's heartbreaking to see him hesitate to help even a child. Just to turn to the cameras and claim the tragedy was caused by government regulation of superheroes. Homelander unforgivably weaponizes the deaths he inflicted, implying that the hijacked airliner would have been better off if the heroes had not arrived in the first place.

An outburst to die for

The only thing scarier than a superpowered sociopath is one who lacks complete control over his abilities, which is precisely what this spin-off highlighted. Rescuing hostages from gunned-down mercenaries appears to be child's play for someone with Homelander's abilities.

Although his complete disregard for human life only exacerbates the issue, he cracks as soon as things go wrong, and none of the innocent people he was meant to save are safe from the rampage. For a reputed hero, he simply succeeded in making matters worse. Of course, Homelander refuses to accept responsibility for his conduct and instead finds ways to blame everyone else.

Advertisement

A turbulent relationship

This despicable caped celebrity not only ruined Becca's life once, but twice. After his heinous actions leave her pregnant with his superpowered child, she is compelled to fake her own death in order to conceal the newborn from him. Despite abandoning everything she knew and loved, he finds her and remains determined to take Ryan under his wing.

Parenting is difficult enough without having your child's father be a petty monster. The one who can beam anyone who tells him no. It wasn't enough for him to completely disrupt her life; now, he's aiming for her legacy by transforming Ryan into what she despises the most: him.

A mayor's fall from grace

It was evident from the first episode of the series that, despite the superficial similarities, Homelander isn't quite as virtuous as Krypton's first son. When the Mayor of Baltimore considered disclosing the truth about Compound V, this professed hero revealed his real colors by making a quick visit to express his worries.

Advertisement

Homelander demonstrated his incredible power in a swift but devastating show, proving that, contrary to popular belief, he did not only target supervillains. Anyone who stood in his way, whether man or kid, hero or criminal, would be offered a first-class seat in front of his laser eyes.

Madlyn's end

Attached with explosives and confronted with a lunatic Supe and a vicious vigilante, this Hero Management VP has seen better days. Madelyn was the closest thing Homelander ever had to a true friend. But it isn't enough to save her when he discovers she's been keeping Becca's location hidden.

Nothing is more callous than permanently separating a woman from her weeping kid, and it's particularly revealing that she dies as a result of Homelander's wrath rather than Butcher's blasts. It established a terrifying precedent that anyone who does not give him what he wants, including those he loves, is not safe when he throws a temper tantrum.

A major blind hole

For a superhero team focused on brand recognition rather than crime fighting, adding a person with a disability to the lineup seemed to be a surefire PR triumph. Furthermore, Blindspot received significant additional points for his truly exceptional combat ability.

Advertisement

Still, it did him little favor in Homelander's eyes. The Seven's leader played it coy just long enough to make one believe there was a heart hidden deep beneath that outfit before deafening the recruit with a single strike. He wasn’t simply being harsh; he was really insulted by the prospect of someone like Blindspot joining the squad. If this was any indication of how the other tryouts went, it's not surprising that Stormfront made the cut.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 3 Recap: Everything To Revisit Before Watching Season 4