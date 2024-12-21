Taylor Swift Was 'Blown Away' by Travis Kelce's Surprise Eras Tour Wrap Party; Source Reveals It 'Meant So Much to Her'

Taylor Swift was reportedly stunned when she arrived at the surprise party her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, threw to celebrate the conclusion of her record-breaking, nearly two-year-long Eras Tour last week.

The pop star, 35, was “blown away” by the thoughtful gesture, according to a Page Six source. “Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there,” the insider shared.

The source revealed that the party was completely unexpected, and Swift was touched by Kelce’s effort to bring her close friends together for the event. “She thought it was so thoughtful and such a sweet gesture. It really meant so much to her,” they added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had reportedly been planning the party for some time, knowing it was something he wanted to do for the Lover singer. The Super Bowl champion is said to be very proud of Swift’s accomplishments during the tour and felt she deserved a big celebration after her 21-month stint on the road.

Swift’s Eras Tour began in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrapped up on December 8 in Vancouver after 149 shows across America, Asia, and Europe.

The End of Eras Tour party reportedly featured a theme that asked guests to dress in outfits inspired by the many looks Swift donned during the tour. Close friends in attendance included Ashley Avignone and Brittany Mahomes. The latter attended with her husband, Patrick Mahomes—Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate—and the pair dressed as Tayvis, the nickname given to Swift and Kelce.

“When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner, but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included,” Avignone shared on Instagram. She dressed as Swift’s Reputation era, complete with a fake snake on her shoulder.

Swift and Kelce began dating last summer after the football star attended her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas. Kelce had hoped to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unsuccessful. He later recounted the story on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, expressing his interest in dating Swift. The pair reportedly reconnected with help from their representatives following Kelce's viral confession.

