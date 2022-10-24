Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner with rumoured ex Rojean Kar? Rapper releases STATEMENT

A few days back, Rojean Kar's Instagram Story reawakened the cheating rumours. In the video shared, we see what appears to be the set for a music video shoot with Travis Scott spotted in the background. "I'm directing obvi," Rojean captioned the IG story with a wink emoji. When The Shade Room posted Kar's story alongside one of Travis' photo on set, the supermodel allegedly commented and proceeded to delete: "I didn't even realize he was there. Y'all need to stop perpetuating this s**t."

Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner family just got a whole lot more complicated, courtesy of Kylie Jenner 's boyfriend Travis Scott ! The 31-year-old musician has been accused of cheating on the 25-year-old billionaire with Rojean Kar, a 27-year-old supermodel. For the unversed, the pair have been romantically linked together way before (2013!) Scott and Jenner's love story began. Kar's name was also brought up during Travis and Kylie's brief breakup in 2019, with speculations going rife of the two getting involved. Back then, both had denied the rumours.

Travis Scott took to his Instagram Stories to clap back at the cheating allegations: "IT'S A LOT OF WEIRD SHIT GOING ON. AN UNINVITED PERSON WAS SNEAKING PHOTOS ON, WHAT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE, A CLOSED SET WHILE I WAS DIRECTING A VIDEO. I'M SAYING THIS FOR THE LAST TIME. I DON'T KNOW THIS PERSON. I'VE NEVER BEEN WITH THIS PERSON. SO PLEASE STOP WITH THE CONTINUOUS CYBER GAMES AND THE FICTIONAL STORYTELLING."

Rojean Kar Claps Back at Travis Scott's Statement

An agitated Rojean Kar didn't take Travis Scott's statement very lightly. According to The Shade Room, Roejan gave a lengthy statement on her IG Stories. In the video, Kar hit back: "Okay, so what we're not going to do is we're not going to lie on me because…I've been good. I posted whatever f*****g Story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn't know you, went along with whatever f******g narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bulls**t I got from it. But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me, when you've definitely been with me, when everyone's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me…c'mon. C'mon, sir," via Just Jared.

Insisting that she was invited to the MV shoot where Travis Scott was, Rojean Kar stated that she never shows up uninvited anywhere, claiming to have never taken a "sneak picture" in her life. However, Kar goes on to admit that she shouldn't have posted the video and that it was absolutely "messy."

Did Travis Scott & Rojean Kar Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 Together?

Alleging that she spent Valentine's Day, this year, with Travis Scott, Rojean Kar added, "Even this Valentine’s Day, I saw you, I ran out the door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? You cheat on that b****h every single night. The whole f*****g city sees it."

On being the rumoured "mistress" from "a few years ago," Rojean Kar insisted, via Page Six, that she wasn't "the reason that anything transpired between [Scott and Jenner]. But nothing he's saying right now is true, and that bothers me – to make me look like a whack-a*s b***h. All this stuff is stupid, the internet doesn't matter and I hope you guys just remember that none of it is the real world. The only person the internet is the real world for is Ms. Jenner because that's how she f*****g eats."

In what seems to be a response to Rojean Kar's Valentine's Day claim, Travis Scott posted and then deleted an Instagram story, which was clicked on February 14 at 8:09 pm. The photo is of a dining room table decorated with a bouquet of flowers. The Astroworld rapper captioned the image, "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me," implying that he spent the evening with only Kylie Jenner. Rojean then posted messages, which she claims is proof that the duo were at the same event later in the night. "Maybe your brain is all scrambled from like all the M***y you take.. but you was at Gunna's party on Feb 14th aka Valentine's Day," Kar wrote, further alleging she "had 10 missed call[s] from [Scott's] friends … [as] soon as [she] left."

On his IG story, Travis Scott posted and deleted a screenshot from Courtney Luxe, who had commented, "big cap. i've been working with travis for 8 years + i was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. this lady is delusional + she was not there with him. he does no f**k with her in any way. nothing else to see here," with two sleeping emojis. When an Instagram user commented, "Why don't he just sue? She's been stalking him for years," Rojean Kar replied, "I was the one getting stalked not the other way around."

Kylie Jenner is yet to comment on Travis Scott's cheating allegations. The couple, who started dating in 2017, welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in 2018 and their baby boy in 2022.