Kylie Jenner gets cosy with Travis Scott in new selfies after attending his London show with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos with Travis Scott after recently attending his London show. The beauty mogul dropped loved-up photos with her beau as they posed for romantic selfies together. Sharing the photos, Kylie in the captions wrote, "Utopia with u." Earlier, Kylie also shared photos and videos of Scott's performance from O2 arena.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster joined the rapper as he returned to the stage for his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 attendees in Houston, Texas, last November. Kylie dropped several photos and videos from the same where Jenner and her daughter were seen cheering for the rapper in concerts.

In one of the photos from backstage, Travis was seen hugging his daughter Stormi before taking the sage. As for the couple's new selfies, the duo was seen getting cosy as they shared an embrace and also shared a kiss in the romantic photos. Kylie and Travis' London outing comes days prior to Jenner's 25th birthday. Recently, the couple had also sparked marriage rumours.

Last month, Scott made his first music festival appearance since the tragic Astroworld tragedy during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Miami. The 38-year-old rapper to performed their collab Hold That Heat before launching into Scott's tracks Goosebumps and No Bystanders. Following the Astroworld tragedy, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and said he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.

