Tyla's New Breath Me Music Video Explores the Depths of Romantic Connection

Tyla’s new music video will surely get you in your feels and make your single hearts cry! The songstress released the new music video for Breath Me, which truthfully captures the candid yet romantic moments between a couple.

This song is featured on her debut album, Tyla, and the video set in Osaka, Japan, is a continuation of the Truth or Dare track’s music video. In it, both Tyla and her love interest are having the time of their lives, spending it with one another. They are completely disconnected from the outside world, creating a world of their own filled with smiles and giggles.

The video was kept real, as at one point they attempted to showcase a moment of tension between the couple, but it was soon resolved.

They appear to be deeply in love, enjoying simple moments during their outing. The visuals, which are cinematically pleasing, are accompanied by the soothing vocals of the Grammy-winning artist and the captivating beats in the background. Tyla also appears to be singing the lyrics of the song in the video, holding a mic.

This track has the potential to become another club banger, as it’s hard to resist grooving when the song starts playing, and the beats take over. Speaking of the fashion in the music video, Tyla did not disappoint. Although she kept it very casual, she was stylish in an oversized t-shirt with minimalist makeup.

The rising artist won't stop climbing the ladder of success anytime soon as she has been giving us back-to-back hits with Water, Jump, and Art. She is steadily proving her capability as a singer, dancer, and fashion icon in the industry, and her this year's MET Gala outfit is a testament to that as she understood the assignment.

Advertisement

At such a young age, Tyla is soaring high with success as she also debuted in Billboard 200 becoming the highest-charting African female solo artist in the history of the chart. She also has a BET Award for Best New Artist under her name which she won in 2024.

ALSO READ: Who Wrote Circus By Britney Spears? All We Know About Pop Star's 2008 Hit