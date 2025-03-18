Twilight's Jackson Rathbone aka Jasper Recalls BTS Scene When Kristen Stewart Cursed on Set: 'Someone Leak That'

Twilight star Jackson Rathbone recently revealed a behind-the-scenes secret—an untapped blooper reel of Kristen Stewart 's on-set blunders, complete with her cursing whenever she forgot lines.

Rathbone, who portrayed Jasper Hale , recalled that a special blooper reel was created during the filming of Breaking Dawn or Eclipse. The eight-minute reel featured all of Stewart's unhinged moments.

Rathbone told Collider, "There was one time when they put out a special blooper screening—I think this was for Breaking Dawn or Eclipse—where it was just every time Kristen cursed. It was like when she was messing up her lines… It’s like eight minutes long. It is amazing."

While a few bloopers from the series have surfaced over the years, this particular reel never reached the public. Rathbone, 40, confessed that he would love to see it again, even half-jokingly urging fans to try and leak it.

He joked, "Somebody leak that," adding, "Come on, let’s go. I want to see that again."

For the unversed, Stewart, who was only 18 when the first Twilight movie premiered in 2008, starred as Bella Swan alongside Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. The films are based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel series, with the first book being released two decades ago.

In an interview with Variety, Stewart shared a fresh take on the book. She said, "It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."

Most recently, Robert Pattinson also defended the movie franchise, which has faced criticism over the years. During his promotional tour for Mickey 17, Pattinson told GQ Spain, "Are you still stuck on that s---? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy."

The lucrative franchise consists of five movies, Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Part 2 (2012). They are available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.