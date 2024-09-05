Twilight's Animated Series in Works At Netflix Based on Stephenie Meyer’s Novel Midnight Sun

Netflix has officially caught on to the Twilight renaissance bringing an animated series of Stephenie Meyer's novel Midnight Sun to the table. It is an offshoot of the original cult classic series, which is about the shiny vampire Edward Cullen's perspective on the events of Twilight.

The animated series was initially reported in development at Lionsgate Television in early April 2023. In March 2024, Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns confirmed the adaptation would be an animated series, which was then announced to be developed by Netflix, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Midnight Sun which focuses on Edward, rather than Bella Swan, was published in 2020, narrating from the perspective of Edward. As per Variety, Sinead Daly, who has previously worked on Tell Me Lies (Hulu), The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC) and Raised by Wolves (Max), shall be the executive producer.

Meyer will also executive produce through Fickle Fish Films together with Meghan Hibbett. Temple Hill Entertainment will see the return of Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, who produced the Twilight films, as executive producers. Also coming from Picturestart are Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey as executive producers with Emily Wissink on the project for the said company. The series will be made by Lionsgate Television.

For the unversed, the Twilight saga includes four novels- Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, which were published between the years 2005 and 2008. Meyer in 2015 also published Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, a story with an opposite and gender-swapped viewpoint to the main book. The year 2020 saw the release of Midnight Sun, which offered the audience a new angle on the events from the perspective of Edward.

With the main cast for the upcoming Netflix series yet to be revealed, it is improbable that original actors powers Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson revisit, given they have shunned the narrative for the better part of a decade. The film series between 2008 and 2012 made 3 billion USD at the box office, which catapulted the careers of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner to global recognition. Apart from pictures following Breaking Dawn Part 2 released in 2012, there have been no other adaptations of the series that have hit the screens.

But in 2023 some rumors about the TV series began to circulate and it appeared that Midnight Sun would actually be the next in the row. Despite an early manuscript leak exposing the manuscript of Midnight Sun, the book still managed to sell over a million copies during the first week of release, highlighting the continued addiction to the series by fans like it's their 'own personal brand of heroin.'

The release date for the Midnight Sun animated series is yet to be announced by Netflix. Till then, hold on tight spider-monkey.

