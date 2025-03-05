Tyga and Madelaine Petsch Are Officially Dating; All Details about Their New Romance

Tyga and Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch are officially dating. Sources stated that the rapper and actress recently took their long-time friendship to the next level.

Their relationship is still new, and they are enjoying spending time together. “They’re telling people who know them that the relationship is new and they’re enjoying each other's company and their time together,” a source told TMZ.

The couple sparked dating rumors after being seen together at multiple events in recent weeks. Over the weekend, they attended the Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party, hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram at Bar Marmont. While they posed separately for photographers, they were later spotted inside the event together.

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch have been seen together at multiple public outings. They were recently photographed leaving the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood arm in arm. After attending the Vanities Party, they got into the same car, further fueling relationship rumors.

Last month, the two also sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Their growing number of public appearances hinted at their romantic connection before sources confirmed their relationship.

Tyga has been going through a difficult time following the loss of his mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, who passed away in January at the age of 53. Sources stated that Madelaine has been offering support to him during this challenging period.

Advertisement

Before his relationship with Madelaine, Tyga was last publicly linked to singer Avril Lavigne. The two dated in early 2023 but later went their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Madelaine was last known to be in a relationship with Anthony Li, who manages singer Halsey. They started dating in 2022, but it is unclear when they broke up.