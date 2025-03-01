Are Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Tyga Dating? The Duo Spark Rumors After Being Seen Together

Tyga and Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together twice in the past two weeks. Their recent appearances at high-profile events have fueled speculation about a potential romance.

The 35-year-old rapper and the 30-year-old actress were first seen together at a Los Angeles Lakers game on February 19 at Crypto.com Arena. The duo appeared engaged in conversation as they watched the matchup.

For the game, Petsch kept her look casual yet stylish in a zipped-up black leather jacket, boot-cut jeans, and black boots. She completed her outfit with thick-rimmed glasses and a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, Tyga opted for a bold yellow letterman jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with baggy jeans, black Converse sneakers, and a bright blue baseball cap worn backward.

Just a week later, on Wednesday, the pair made another public appearance, this time at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood. Petsch turned heads in a sheer and velvet black dress, accessorized with pointed-toe heels and a choker necklace. Tyga matched her edgy style, donning black leather pants and a matching jacket, topped off with sunglasses.

The two were photographed together throughout the night and were even seen leaving the venue arm-in-arm. However, they notably walked the red carpet separately.

While neither Tyga nor Petsch has commented on the dating rumors, their repeated outings have drawn attention from fans and media alike.

Both stars have had high-profile relationships in the past. Tyga previously dated Avril Lavigne in 2023, though the pair called it quits after four months. He also shares a 12-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Blac Chyna. Meanwhile, Petsch was most recently linked to Halsey’s manager, Anthony Li, and previously had a three-year relationship with rapper Travis Mills. Whether their recent outings signify a budding romance or just a close friendship remains to be seen.