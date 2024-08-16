Usher Postpones More Shows Due to Neck Injury; Instructed by Doctors Not to Perform

Usher has stated that he would only be able to give it his all once he has completely healed. Therefore, some of his shows have to be postponed. Thanking the fans for their understanding, the singer took to social media to announce that his Past Present Future tour has been paused.

Originally delaying his much awaited tour’s first show, Usher announced that two other dates set for Friday August 16th and Saturday August 17th will be postponed due to a neck injury.

Usher sprained his neck during rehearsals earlier in the week. Although he was undergoing physical therapy and medical treatment to heal and fasten up the healing process, it has been slower than he expected. Doctors advised him against performing for the rest period this week.

The eight-time Grammy winner’s recovery is progressing on schedule. With proper rest and treatment, doctors estimate that he would be ready to begin the tour on August 20th in Washington D.C. He thanked his fans for being patient because it allows him enough time to practice well before leaving the stage so as to deliver an exceptional performance.

The three delayed shows were originally scheduled at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena but they have been rescheduled for December 9th – 12th.

Advertisement

The Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) hitmaker stated, "I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon."

This tour announcement precedes Usher’s final performances of My Way: The Las Vegas Residency and release of Ninth studio album Coming Home. In addition, he recently performed at the half time show performance at Super Bowl LVIII.

On Thursday September 12th through Sunday September 15th an upcoming concert film titled USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS will also be shown in about two thousand theaters across the globe.

ALSO READ: BTS’ global power: Jungkook’s Standing Next to You ft Usher to be featured on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere on Sept 17