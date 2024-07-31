5 Celebs Who Can Replace Jimmy Kimmel As Oscars 2025 Host? Explored

Jimmy Kimmel has been a constant at the Oscars, handling the complexities of the evening with skill and trying to keep the show lighthearted and devoid of controversy. His contribution was particularly important after a number of contentious ceremonies where disagreements seemed to sap the Oscars' glamor. Kimmel's approach, which struck a balance between caution and fun, was meant to defuse emotions and stop more indignation.

Still, in spite of his best attempts, his hosting manner was criticized for being overly "politically correct" and somewhat unengaging. In response to this criticism and evolving viewer tastes, Kimmel politely announced his departure as the Oscars host.

With Kimmel's resignation, a new chapter begins for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which must now choose a successor. This is a fantastic opportunity to discover new talent and novel hosting approaches that could revitalize the ceremony.

Graham Norton

Many people consider Graham Norton to be one of the greatest talk show hosts of all time. He has been hosting the British Academy Television Awards for almost twenty years, demonstrating his experience and longevity in the television business. Norton is distinguished from other hosts by his unique approach, which is especially well-known.

Norton's exceptional ability to put his guests at ease is one of his greatest traits. Because of this talent, the environment on his show is laid-back and delightful, which facilitates sincere and interesting dialogues. Norton is renowned for his strategy of staying away from political or ideological stances in his interviews.

Advertisement

Colin Jost

One of those comedians who truly splits opinions is Colin Jost. Even though he has a sizable following, which includes some highly powerful individuals, some people believe him to be a little vacuous and uninspired, particularly when it comes to his more contentious jokes.

Whether people like Jost or hate him, there is no denying his importance in comedy, despite these differences in opinion. He has been a vital staff writer for NBC's Saturday Night Live for about twenty years, helping to shape the humor and making the show successful. His lengthy run on Saturday Night Live emphasizes his impact and tenacity in the comic industry.

Ricky Gervais

It goes without saying that Ricky Gervais is a witty guy with a stellar Golden Globes history. His reputation for biting humor, which frequently conflicts with Hollywood elites, is what has made him most renowned, though. However, Gervais' unreservedly honest jabs have always been popular with the average person. However, there is a significant problem that could make it less likely that he will host the Oscars in 2025.

Advertisement

John Oliver

John Oliver is a much milder comedian than Ricky Gervais, and he seldom goes too far with a joke. He has received a lot of recognition for his satirical news program, Last Week Tonight. Oliver thinks he could never host the Oscars for one main reason, even though his dry European wit and light-hearted ridicule to highlight follies would appeal to the Oscar crowd.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are a notable pair widely known for their strong connection. Whether they're working on a movie, attending an award ceremony, or engaging in social media banter, their collaboration captivates spectators. Their relationship, as shown in Deadpool & Wolverine, has greatly increased their popularity.

The Academy's audience-attraction techniques may be influenced by Jackman and Reynolds' growing popularity. Their dynamic presence and the magic they generate together imply that featuring them more prominently could be a wise decision for increasing audience engagement and interest in upcoming events and plays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Jimmy Kimmel Return To Host Oscars 2025? Here's What Report Says