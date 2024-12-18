Victoria Beckham Slams Nose Job Rumors, Reveals Real Secret of Sculpted Look: 'I Like to Draw'

Victoria Beckham set the record straight by dismissing all speculations about her having a nose job, insisting that her well-defined look is a result of makeup tricks. It's not surgery but intelligent contouring.

On her appearance on Today Show on December 16, the 50-year-old fashion designer and singer denied the rumor in the strongest terms possible. She stated, "I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever. No, never. It’s clever contouring."

The former Spice Girl continued, "I like to draw." She explained that the slimming and defining effects on her nose, achieved through her makeup routine, create the illusion of a more sculpted definition.

This is not the first time that Beckham has spoken against nose surgery rumors. In December of 2022, she and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury appeared in a YouTube video where she denied having any surgery on her nose. Beckham explained that her nose always appeared the same.

Most recently, in January 2023, she posted a detailed tutorial video showing her contouring method using her Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus. She showed how contouring makes her nose look more straight and longer. In the tutorial, she explained, "I always start by slimming down my nose. What this is going to do, is when I blend it with my nose or my fingers, it’s going to give the illusion of a longer, straighter nose."

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham, who is a beauty mogul, frequently shares beauty tips and techniques with her followers, showcasing her expertise in the field. Being transparent about her beauty routine has helped Beckham effectively debunk surgery rumors, clearly showing people that her look is achieved through makeup artistry and not surgery.

ALSO READ: Victoria Beckham's Netflix Series Gets Major Update With Acclaimed Director Nadia Hallgren