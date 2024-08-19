‘We Are So Proud’: Meghan Markle Shares How Daughter Princess Lilibet Has ‘Found Her Voice’

Meghan Markle recently said that her daughter, Princess Lilibet, has "found her voice." Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke at an Afro Women and Power event in Cali, Colombia, on Sunday, August 18, about how she has been encouraging her 3-year-old daughter to speak up, drawing inspiration from her own upbringing by her mother, Doria Ragland, as per PEOPLE.

The event, part of Meghan and Prince Harry's four-day visit to Colombia, aimed to empower Afro-Colombian women. Meghan began her remarks by recognizing the strong women in her life, particularly her mother.

"I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course, my mother being one of them," Meghan said. "So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity."

Meghan assists Lilibet in finding her voice, which is a mission that she deeply values as a mother. "Those are the elements that inspire me," she said. She added that she understands how it feels not to use your voice when you want to be heard or have something to say. She encourages her daughter to do so who, at the age of three, has definitely found her voice, which they are very proud of.

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about how her parenting style is influenced by her belief in teaching both girls and boys the importance of using their voices.

"For us and the work we do with Archewell and the work we do as parents and me as a mother is ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard, and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well," according to her. Meghan also stated the important role men play in this, citing her husband, Prince Harry, as an example.

Meghan and Harry left Lilibet and their five-year-old son, Prince Archie, at home in California while they visited Colombia. Despite being separated from their children, the couple kept them in their thoughts throughout the journey. Meghan wore a personalized Imperial Disc Pendant by Ariel Gordon Jewelry with the names Archie and Lilibet.

The couple took part in many cultural activities, including a visit to Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, Cartagena's drum school. On Sunday, they attended the Afro Women and Power forum, which celebrated the achievements of Afro-Colombian female leaders and entrepreneurs in the Cali region.

The program began with testimonials from local women who talked about their experiences overcoming adversity as Black women in Colombia and the workplace. Meghan, who was on a panel with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez, even danced during performances by Afro-Colombian musicians Nidia Góngora and Cynthia Montaño.

