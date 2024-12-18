‘We Just Went At It’: Cillian Murphy On Adapting Claire Keegan’s Hit Novel Small Things Like These

Cillian Murphy couldn’t believe that Claire Keegan’s hit novel Small Things Like These was not turned into a motion picture adaptation but was glad they got the opportunity. "It's such a beloved novel, not just in Ireland, but in America and in Europe," he told Entertainment Weekly. "So we knew we had a responsibility to tell the story as best we could, so we just went at it," the Oscar winner added.

The Oppenheimer actor not only played the lead but also produced the film from his new production company with producer Alan Moloney, Big Things Films. Their company name was inspired by their debut project’s title. However, he felt naming the company Small Things Like These would have hinted at a lack of ambition, so they tweaked it.

The story set in 1985 revolves around Bill Furlong (Murphy) a father of five and a hardworking coal merchant in New Ross, Ireland. He operates as one of the "Magdalene laundries," who has witnessed abuses on housed sex workers, and young unmarried women.

Although everyone is suffering people don’t raise their voices despite knowing the convicts. However, Bill finds it difficult to harder to be indifferent to the misdeeds. While making a coal delivery to the convent he finds a young girl locked outside in a cold shed and later when the film progresses. That’s when he takes matters into his own hands!

When asked what connected him to Bill’s story, Murphy replied saying he never played someone like him before. The actor explained that Bill is a complex person who’s struggling with grief and going through internal battles.

“But he has very good impulses. He's a good father, he is a good husband, he's a good member of society,” he said. “But then he does this radical thing, which I don't believe is a premeditated act of heroism,” Murphy added. He also revealed that it was the first time for him to play someone who doesn’t speak much and called it an “interesting” experience.

Small Things Like These is available to stream on December 17, 2024.