Lady Gaga Offers Heartfelt Advice to the Next Generation of Pop Stars Like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX

Lady Gaga is offering some insightful advice to her juniors in the industry such as rising pop sensations Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX.

Gaga applauded such artists, labeling them "amazing," "strong," and "vibrant," adding that their strength comes from them being obviously brilliant at art. She proudly stated she wished they were lauded for their spectacular gifts.

In an interview with Elle, the Bad Romance hitmaker praised Roan, Carpenter, and Charli, taking special note of their incredible year of chart-topping success in 2024.

Gaga said, "They’re amazing. They’re strong and vibrant and creative and artistic. I think they’re being celebrated because they’re wonderful."

When asked what she would say to the younger pop stars today, Gaga shared her wisdom and reiterated that self-worth matters, onstage and off. She reminded them that 'the whole you matter' and that what they are in their home is just as important as their public image.

The Die With A Smile singer shared her advice to the new pop queens, saying, "It would be that the whole you matters." She added, "Who you are at home is just as valuable as who you are when you’re onstage."

Gaga further explained, "And no matter what anyone says to you, you can value who you are outside of all of this. I’ve been in this business for years. Being a woman and a product at the same time was really exhausting." She reminded her juniors that fame cannot overshadow personal identity.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga will release her 14-track 7th studio album, titled, Mayhem on March 7, 2025